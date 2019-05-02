close
Fri May 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

PM condoles martyrdom of soldiers

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan condole the martyrdom of three soldiers, who lost their lives while repulsing a terrorist attack in North Waziristan. He also saluted the bravery and sacrifices of the soldiers in combating terrorists.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “My condolences & prayers go to the families of our 3 soldiers martyred while repulsing condemnable terrorist attack in Alwara area of N Waziristan. We salute the bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers in combating terrorists.”

