PM condoles martyrdom of soldiers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan condole the martyrdom of three soldiers, who lost their lives while repulsing a terrorist attack in North Waziristan. He also saluted the bravery and sacrifices of the soldiers in combating terrorists.
In a tweet, the prime minister said, “My condolences & prayers go to the families of our 3 soldiers martyred while repulsing condemnable terrorist attack in Alwara area of N Waziristan. We salute the bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers in combating terrorists.”
