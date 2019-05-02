PTI slams Shahbaz family

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema alleged on Thursday that the ‘modus operandi’ of Shahbaz Sharif family was to resort to corruption and then flee from Pakistan under one pretext or the other.

In a statement, he charged that Sharif family had nothing to say on TT and fake accounts saga. “After corruption, the Sharif family had fled to London under the cover of medical treatment,” he maintained.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed also alleged that the TT family’s TT Sharif had fled to London after the revelation of corruption and Shahbaz Sharif was trying to hide in London to skip accountability.

“Hamza Shahbaz has no answer when he is asked about how money was transferred to his accounts and those of the Sharif family,” he alleged.