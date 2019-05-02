Week of Red Cross

Red Crescent Day celebrations begins

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Thursday kicked off a week of countrywide celebrations in connection with the World Red Cross Red Crescent Day.

In this regard, a grand function was held at the PRCS National Headquarters here in which the members of Red Crescent Corps were administered oath, says a press release.

UAE Ambassador’s representative Abdul Aziz, Chairman FATA Branch Farid Khan Wazir, Member Managing Body, Bring (retired) Abdul Hadi, Head of IFRC Delegation Thomas Gutner, Reto Stocker from the International Committee of Red Cross, Head of Delegation Partner National Societies Mr. Ibrahim, PRCS officers and other prominent figures attended the function.

Addressing the participants, Chairman PRCS Dr. Saeed Elahi said the Society had been putting out all stops to serve the humanity since its birth in 1947.

“Wherever a manmade or natural disaster hits, the Red Cross Red Crescent movement workers waste no time in reaching there to serve the suffering humanity,” he said.

He said under the Movement’s banner, National Societies were active in 194 countries of the world. He said the purpose behind the week of celebrations was to pay tribute to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Founder Henry Dunant’s vision and human-friendly approach and to inculcate and promote a spirit of volunteerism among the youth.

“Youth make 64 of our population and we look towards them as our future and the biggest sources of strength for the PRCS. Every religion enjoins its followers to love and serve humanity, and being the followers of Islam we also have to work towards this end. The PRCS represents the suffering humanity and prompt response is one of its attributes,” he said.

On this occasion, Dr. Saeed Elahi administered oath to the members of Red Crescent Corps.

Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed expressed the PRCS’s determination to continue its journey of serving and succoring the humanity. He said the Red Crescent Corps like always would never fail in giving a prompt response during manmade or natural disasters.

On this occasion, the PRCS volunteers presented an impressive tableau reflecting Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s principles and his vision of Pakistan.

On this occasion, 50 umbrellas were distributed among the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) personnel.

Hundred umbrellas were also distributed among the Rawalpindi traffic police personnel in a simple ceremony held at the Kutchery Chowk, Rawalpindi. SSP Traffic Police Muhammad Bin Ashraf was present on this occasion.

Dr. Saeed Elahi said the PRCS would arrange blood donation camps at the Rawalpindi Police Lines and continue to liaise with the traffic police in future.