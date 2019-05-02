UAE Armed Forces Day: Guests discuss govt-Opp tug-of-war

ISLAMABAD: The guests who turned up in impressive number to commemorate 43rd anniversary of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces Day on Thursday had candid discussion about the lifting of hold by China in the World Body that paved the way for listing Maulana Masood Azhar among the terrorists by the United Nations and its impact on Pakistan and India’s standpoint with regard to Kashmir dispute.

They also kept on discussing ongoing and unending tug of war between the government and opposition amid worsening economic situation of the country while masses anger is enhancing at fast pace. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the UAE and Brigadier Navy (Staff) Majid Salim Al-Saabri were acting as the host of the function where the guests were shown military might and its armed forces unification through documentary film.

The valour, skill and commitment of the UAE armed forces were showcased in the documentary that impressed large number of the military and defence attaches of various embassies/high commissions situated in Islamabad. The recent military standoff between Pakistan and India was inevitably a subject of discussion where the military attaches were gathered and they eulogised the role of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) played in the tense days. They especially referred to the statement of PAF Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Mujahid Anwar Khan, who has very candidly said the other day that Pakistan to remember Feb 27 strike against India as ‘Operation Swift Retort.’

“Pakistan has every right to celebrate the occasion since its armed forces have responded befittingly and broke the neck of misplaced Indian proud. The guests had gossip about the Indian general elections and spoke of bright chances of returning of Narendra Modi to the helm of affairs in India. The guests were hopeful that if Modi returns as prime minister, at least it would help prime minister Imran khan to sort out disputes with India according to his own statement.

The UAE armed forces which are equipped with the most sophisticated weapon systems of the world and have the services of well-trained and groomed personnel in their ranks demonstrated their capability to thwart designs of its enemy. Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza, Chief of General Staff (CGS), GHQ, and Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Director General Joint Staff (DG JS), JSHQ, were the guests of honour.

The national anthems of the two countries were played, and it was followed by a cake cutting ceremony. Mayor Islamabad Ansar Azizi Sheikh was conspicuous among the guests. A lucky-draw was carried out at the end of the ceremony where a racer motorbike and several gifts were distributed among the guests.

The PTCL/U-Fone Chairman Rashid Khan initiated the balloting of lucky-draws. The PTCL also contributed gifts distributed among the guests. The guests felicitated Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on holding the grand function.