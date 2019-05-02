close
Fri May 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

Man electrocuted

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

HARIPUR: A man was electrocuted to death in urban limits of Haripur, family sources told here on Thursday. Family sources and eyewitnesses said that Iftikhar Ahmed, who was serving as an engineer in the OGDCL, was busy installing exhaust fan in the second storey of his newly-constructed home in Naeem Khan Colony when suffered electric shock and fell down.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan