Man electrocuted

HARIPUR: A man was electrocuted to death in urban limits of Haripur, family sources told here on Thursday. Family sources and eyewitnesses said that Iftikhar Ahmed, who was serving as an engineer in the OGDCL, was busy installing exhaust fan in the second storey of his newly-constructed home in Naeem Khan Colony when suffered electric shock and fell down.
