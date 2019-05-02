PO surrender to police

KOHAT: A proclaimed offender on Thursday surrendered to police and vowed to spend peaceful life in future.

Talking to media persons, District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Wahid Mahmood said the police started crackdown and search operation against the proclaimed offenders and those who were taking law into their hands. The DPO said the proclaimed offender Zari Mohammad and dozen others surrendered to police. He said Zari Mohammad had been in hiding for the last 19 years and the government had announced two million as head money. He said Zari Mohammad wanted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in connection with more than 20 cases including terrorism, attacking on security forces, bomb explosion, murder, attempted murder, extortion, and processing lethal weapons.