Khowar language poetry book published

PESHAWAR: A new book of the Khowar language poetry has been published, which is written by a Chitral-based woman poet, Farida Sultana Fari.

Brought out by Gandhara Hindko Academy, Peshawar, the 95-page publication is titled “Xhano Dushman.” It is divided into two sections - Ghazal (sonnets) and Nazm (poems).

The book has 39 ghazal on varied subjects and 25 nazm. There is a naat in the beginning.

The poet, who was born and raised in Bakarabad area of the far-off Chitral valley, has dedicated the publication to her mother, husband and children.

In the preface, Farida says she has had a knack for writings since her childhood.

“I composed a ghazal when I was a 9th grader at the school. I wrote a piece on women rights and duties when I was a third-year student at the local college,” recalls the poet in the introductory part of the book.

She recollects that one of her Urdu write-ups was carried by the Chitral Times, an online newspaper, and Awaz-e-Chitral which left her encouraged.

Of her medium of expression in her mother language, Khowar, she says she was advised by a literatus to use Khowar language side by side Urdu.

“I accepted the advice as there was, and still is, a dearth of the woman writers and poets in the Khowar language. I read the works of the Khowar language poets and writers and then sat down to compose my own poetry,” she narrates in the introduction to the book.

Farida says she has received a good response to her Khowar language poetry and has been awarded twice for her literary work.

The poet, who has served as a public representative at the grassroots level in the capacity of a tehsil councillor, says she is grateful to the Khowar literati, MIER Chitral, a Chitral-based literary organisation, and Gandhara Hindko Board, Peshawar, for encouragement and bringing her work into the fine print.

She has expressed special gratitude to Prof Dr Inayatullah Faizi, MIER Chitral President Farid Ahmad Raza, Gandhara Hindko Board General Secretary Muhammad Ziauddin, Vice-Chairman Dr Salahuddin, Javed Iqbal Javed, Zahoorul Haq Danish and all members of the two literary and cultural organisations.

Noted Hindko language writer, poet, research scholar, Muhammad Ziauddin, in the foreword to the book, has said the Gandhara Hindko Board and Gandhara Hindko Academy work for all those languages of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which lack the official backing.

He says as part of these efforts, the board and the academy have published two books in and about Khowar language, funded publication of three issues of a Khowar journal, “Khowar Nama” and arranged a Khowar language conference in Chitral in the year 2016.

Ziauddin, who is chief of the Executive Committee of the Gandhara Hindko Academy, says he had requested the Anjuman Taraqqi-e-Khowar members to encourage woman writers and poets in Chitral as well who have creative skills like their male counterparts. He says he had offered to publish their works by the Hindko board and the academy.

He has expressed pleasure that the Gandhara Hindko Academy has published the poetic collection. “Xhano Dushman” has made her the first Sahib-e-Deewan woman poet of Chitral who has got her work published,” notes the writer.

Prof Dr Inayatullah Faizi has evaluated the poetry and said Farida has complied with the poetry rules. He has commented on the style of the poet by citing the portions of the poetry from both ghazal and nazm sections.

Farid Ahmad Raza, president, MIER Chitral, has enumerated the efforts his organisation has been making for the preservation and promotion of the Khowar language and culture.

He has thanked the Gandhara Hindko Board, the Gandhara Hindko Academy and other fellow activists of the Khowar language for supporting the efforts for the Khowar language promotion.

