Call to promote education to overcome challenges

MINGORA: Speakers at a seminar held here on Thursday stressed the need for promoting patriotism and education among youth to overcome challenges.

The one-day seminar was organised by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) for the youth of Malakand Division at the Wadudia Hall in Saidu Sharif.

The conference was addressed by speakers from different walks of life. Hundreds of youth from different areas and institutions of Swat participated in the conference.

Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies Chairman Major-Gen (r) Muhammad Saad Khattak said that their aim was to give pens instead of guns to the youth.

“The youth should not fall prey to negative propaganda against the state and avoid ideological disillusions to keep focus on their studies. Sacrifices laid by the people of Swat are witnessed themselves to show their commitment with Pakistan,” he said, adding that youth were striving hard to serve the nation.

He said the peace in Swat was the result of the sacrifices and resilience of the people of Swat. A former Principal Edwardes College and famous educationist Prof Kaleemullah said that the fight against terrorism was an ideological war.