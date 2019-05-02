Opp not to point out NA quorum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Thursday assured the government that opposition will not point out the quorum if the session of the National Assembly started on time.
Speaking on a point of order in the House, Khursheed Shah said that opposition never wanted to waste the time of government and hoped that session of the House will be started on time in future.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Thursday assured the government that opposition will not point out the quorum if the session of the National Assembly started on time.
Speaking on a point of order in the House, Khursheed Shah said that opposition never wanted to waste the time of government and hoped that session of the House will be started on time in future.