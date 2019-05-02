Abidi acquitted in anti-judiciary remarks case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday acquitted former Pakistan People’s Party leader, Faisal Raza Abidi, in contempt of court case.

Abidi, along with others, was acquitted in a case regarding an interview in which he used highly insulting and inappropriate language against former chief justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar, as mentioned in a first information report (FIR) filed against him. The former senator had been arrested on October 10, 2018.

The complaint was registered by the apex court’s Public Relations Officer Shahid Hussain Kamboyo in the Secretariat Police Station under Pakistan Penal Code’s sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34, along with Anti -Terrorism Act (ATA).