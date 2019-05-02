close
Fri May 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

Dozens injured as truck rams into vehicles on KKH

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

MANSEHRA: A speedy truck rammed into eight vehicles in Ghazikot area on Karakoram Highway (KKH), leaving over two dozens people seriously injured, officials said on Thursday.

They said the driver of a loaded truck, which was on its way to Gilgit-Baltistan from Rawalpindi, rammed into vehicles on Wednesday night. As a result, several persons including men, women and children injured. The police and locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital from where 10 of them were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan