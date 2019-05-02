Dozens injured as truck rams into vehicles on KKH

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A speedy truck rammed into eight vehicles in Ghazikot area on Karakoram Highway (KKH), leaving over two dozens people seriously injured, officials said on Thursday.
They said the driver of a loaded truck, which was on its way to Gilgit-Baltistan from Rawalpindi, rammed into vehicles on Wednesday night. As a result, several persons including men, women and children injured. The police and locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital from where 10 of them were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.
