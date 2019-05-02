Mansehra distt govt to challenge changes in LG Act

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led district government here on Thursday announced to challenge amendments to the local government Act-2013.

“Though drastic changes were incorporated in local government system from time to time, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government deleted the essence of the system, which is unacceptable to us,” Sardar Saeed Ghulam, the district nazim, told reporters.

He said that the PML-N after the consultative process had decided to challenge the amendments approved by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly in the recent session.

“Whatever changes this government incorporated in the local government Act 2013, are to undermine the sanctity of this system which is unacceptable to all political parties in the country,” said Ghulam Saeed.

The district nazim said that he had attended the meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government councils in Peshawar which also decided to move court against the amendments.

“This government came into power in the name of change but deviated from its own mandate and now undermining local government system, which is also unacceptable to the civil society too,” he added.