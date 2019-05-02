close
Fri May 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

Mansehra distt govt to challenge changes in LG Act

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led district government here on Thursday announced to challenge amendments to the local government Act-2013.

“Though drastic changes were incorporated in local government system from time to time, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government deleted the essence of the system, which is unacceptable to us,” Sardar Saeed Ghulam, the district nazim, told reporters.

He said that the PML-N after the consultative process had decided to challenge the amendments approved by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly in the recent session.

“Whatever changes this government incorporated in the local government Act 2013, are to undermine the sanctity of this system which is unacceptable to all political parties in the country,” said Ghulam Saeed.

The district nazim said that he had attended the meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government councils in Peshawar which also decided to move court against the amendments.

“This government came into power in the name of change but deviated from its own mandate and now undermining local government system, which is also unacceptable to the civil society too,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan