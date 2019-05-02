Doctors extend protest to largest public sector hospital

PESHAWAR: The doctors on Thursday extended their ongoing protest to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s largest public sector hospital - Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) - by suspending services at the out-patient departments (OPDs) and partially affecting other functions there.

Besides LRH, the doctors continued to protest in other public sector hospitals of the province and kept all services suspended. The KP government had issued a notification three days ago and declared health as essential services and banned all types of leave of the doctors for three months. But it didn’t deter the doctors as they not only continued their strike but extended their protest to the LRH. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is pleased to direct that all persons working or engaged in the public sector health establishments including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institutions, imparting services in the administrative, curative, rehabilitative, preventive, promotive, and supportive services, partially or fully funded from the general exchequer and are under direct or indirect control of the government, shall not depart or leave their place of duty without prior permission of the competent authority and shall not abandon or discontinue their official duties in the best public interest for a period of three months from the date of issuance of this order,” it was stated in the notification.

The government had warned it would take action against those violating the order under the West Pakistan Essential Services (maintenance) Act 1958. In the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), the protesting doctors earlier in the morning forcibly shut OPDs but the consultants later arrived and started providing services there when the agitating doctors left the two hospitals.