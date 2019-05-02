Weapons, explosives recovered in Kurram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARACHINAR: The police recovered weapons and explosives in an action carried out in Karakhela area in Kurram district on Thursday.
Talking to reporters, District Police Officer Rahim Shah said that following a tip-off, the police conducted a search operation and recovered weapons and explosives from a deserted place in Karakhela area.
He said the weapons were stuffed in a crate that include four RPG rocket shells, one each fuse and machine gun, explosives and two improvised explosive devices.
PARACHINAR: The police recovered weapons and explosives in an action carried out in Karakhela area in Kurram district on Thursday.
Talking to reporters, District Police Officer Rahim Shah said that following a tip-off, the police conducted a search operation and recovered weapons and explosives from a deserted place in Karakhela area.
He said the weapons were stuffed in a crate that include four RPG rocket shells, one each fuse and machine gun, explosives and two improvised explosive devices.