Weapons, explosives recovered in Kurram

PARACHINAR: The police recovered weapons and explosives in an action carried out in Karakhela area in Kurram district on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, District Police Officer Rahim Shah said that following a tip-off, the police conducted a search operation and recovered weapons and explosives from a deserted place in Karakhela area.

He said the weapons were stuffed in a crate that include four RPG rocket shells, one each fuse and machine gun, explosives and two improvised explosive devices.