Fri May 03, 2019
May 3, 2019

Crushed to death

National

 
ByOur correspondent

HARIPUR: A physically-challenged boy was killed when a loaded dumper ran over him near Hattar Industrial Estate, police and eyewitnesses said on Thursday.

Danish, 18, got handicapped a few years back but did not lose courage and learnt the skill of mobile repairing. On Wednesday evening, he was on way back home on his tricycle after closing his shop, when a dumper truck ran over him.

