SC wraps up suo motu notice in Lal Masjid case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday wrapped up a suo motu notice in the Lal Masjid operation case after the government assured reconstruction of Jamia Hafsa.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case. The attorney general assured the apex court that the seminary would be reconstructed that would function under the administrative control of government after which the case was wrapped up. The seminary building was destroyed during 2007 military operation.