Dollar would’ve been at Rs130 had IMF been accessed earlier: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Thursday said that if the current government had accepted the suggestion of opposition and went to take an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme back in September the situation might have been a little better and dollar would have been of Rs130 today.He said that the presidential system is a threat to the country s stability and technocrat system has failed in the past.

Khursheed Shah during his media talks in Islamabad said that only politicians are a guarantee for the country’s progress. If the politicians would be given an opportunity to work independently they will boost the economy of the country within three years.

PPP leader also lambasted Imran Khan-led federal government for its attempts to implement a presidential system in the country and said that the technocrat setup is responsible for the previous partition of the country. He also said that Hafeez will make a budget as per the policy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) but it is better to take suggestions from the opposition. On a question over PTI s government he said that he avoids talking on uncertain matters.