No govt-opp talks on NAB law, NA told

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly speaker and PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday confirmed that presently no negotiations were taking place between the government and opposition to reform the accountability system.

Speaking in the National Assembly on a point of order, he said there had been no talks with the government on amendment to the accountability law in the last four months.

He said after assuming power, the PTI government had promised to send to the opposition a draft of amendments to the accountability law but they were yet to receive it.

He said the opposition was not responsible for delay in reforming the accountability system but it was also in no hurry to make changes to the law, as its leaders were already suffering from flaws in the law.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the last PML-N government lost a golden opportunity to amend the accountability law when a joint committee of government and opposition was constituted.

“We had almost reached consensus but the PPP side replaced its committee member Senator Farhatullah Babar,” he said, adding that the accountability process should move forward without any politics on the issue.

Law Minister Farogh Nasim said the PTI government had asked the opposition to amend the accountability law to the extent of six to seven points on which both sides had no differences.

“The process of accountability should move forward without any politics on this issue,” he added.

He said the government had held several meetings with the opposition to reach common ground over amendment to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

He said the opposition had given a long list of proposed amends to the NAB law.

“We have no ego issues. The bill will be given the final shape. The opposition must strengthen the government for a strong Pakistan,” he said.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, however, observed that the accountability law should be amended completely instead of any phase-wise legislation.

He said the law minister himself remained former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf’s lawyer.

Responding, Farogh Nasim said if he had been Musharraf’s lawyer, then the PML-N top leader too was the Punjab chief minister during his tenure.

Speaking during the question-hour, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan informed the House that the government had no plans to privatise big national assets like the Pakistan Steel Mills, PIA and Radio Pakistan.

“We want to bring the Pakistan Steel Mills out of crises and make it a profitable organization,” he said.

However, he said the government will privatize two banks, Mari Petroleum and some other organisations.

To another question, he informed the House that the public debt currently stood at Rs27,886 million whereas the same was Rs24,950 million when the PTI government just took over.

“The public debt has increased by around Rs1,000 million due to depreciation of Pak currency,” parliamentary secretary for finance said.