NAB and economy working together: chairman

MULTAN: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Thursday said the bureau and corruption could not coexist in Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony here, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the NAB and economy could and were working simultaneously.

He was responding to the criticism of PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari who had told reporters outside an accountability court that either NAB or the economy would work.

“The question is, either the NAB will work or the economy. Both cannot work together,” said Zardari.

Justice Javed also responded to those calling the accountability law a black law.

“If the NAB law had been a black law, then the Supreme Court would have abolished it. This is a black law for those who are still involved in stealing,” he said. The NAB chairman warned that the accountability watchdog would act against those taking part in corruption.

“If there had not been corruption, Pakistan would not be needing loans,” he said, adding that there was no person who could dictate the NAB.

He said a baseless propaganda was being done against the bureau. “The time when corruption was overlooked has passed,” he added. Justice Javed Iqbal said there was a need for improvement in the NAB’s plea-bargain law.

Asim Yasin adds: The Pakistan People’s Party Thursday said by delivering a political speech, the NAB had proved that the opposition’s reservations were correct.

“The NAB chairman has used the language commonly used by Imran Khan. If the head of an institution delivers a speech against the governments’ opponents, then how could that institution be considered impartial,” asked the PPP Information Secretary Senator Maula Bukhsh Chandio.

Chandio said the nation did not expect such ‘biased’ talk by the head of an institution created for elimination of corruption.

“Why has the NAB chairman not initiated investigations in the BRT, Malam Jabba and other corruption cases by the government ministers?” he asked.

He asked the NAB chairman as to why Sharjeel Memon had been in jail without any conviction for the last two years.

“By delivering such speech, the NAB chairman has proved correct the narrative of Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the economy and NAB cannot go together.”

Meanwhile, a report released by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances said the commission had disposed of 3,734 cases out of a total of 5,915 cases up to March 31. The number of cases of missing persons received by the commission up to February and March was 5,853 and 62.