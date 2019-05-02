close
Fri May 03, 2019
AFP
May 3, 2019

Campillo shares China Open lead

Sports

AFP
May 3, 2019

SHENZHEN: Spain’s Jorge Campillo kept up his red-hot form with a flawless seven-under-par 65 to stand in a three-way tie for the lead after the first round of the 25th Volvo China Open golf tournament on Thursday.

The Spaniard won his maiden European Tour title at the 229th attempt at Morocco’s Trophee Hassan II last Sunday and showed no sign of slowing down in good scoring conditions in Shenzhen.

An eagle three at the par-five ninth, allied to four birdies saw him complete a stunning front nine in six under par at the rain-softened Genzon Golf Club layout.

A 20-foot putt to save par at the 12th crucially kept a bogey off his card and a further birdie at the par-five 17th saw him share top rung on a packed leaderboard with David Lipsky and Tapio Pulkkanen. American Lipsky and Finland’s Pulkkanen, who both enjoyed top 10 finishes in Morocco, had set the early clubhouse target with their own rounds of 65 in the morning.

