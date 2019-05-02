Sasha team wins bridge contest

ISLAMABAD: Sasha team with a score of 68.87 won the bridge tournament team event played at Islamabad Club on May Day, says a press release.

The formidable team comprised Sarwar Khan, Shahid Hamid, Yasir Rahim and Arslan Mansoor.

They dominated the tournament until the last round where they were pitted against JK team, one of the pre-tournament favorites.

The thrilling game led to Sasha’s victory and tournament title. The runners-up were Hold’em with 67.51 points. Team members were Uzair Kemal, Imran Gardezi, Umer Aslam and Khawar Ansari.

They were leading the table but crashed out in the last round against team Captains Choice.

The second runners-up position went to JK team with 59.43. The team comprised Javed Khalid, Saeed Akhtar, Brig Kashif and Maj(r) Hasnat.