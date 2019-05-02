Blazers rally to beat Nuggets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: C.J. McCollum scored 20 points as the Portland Trail Blazers held off a late rally from the Denver Nuggets to score a series-leveling victory in their NBA Western Conference playoff duel on Wednesday.
McCollum led the scorers in a hard-fought 97-90 victory on the road at Denver’s Pepsi Center to tie the best-of-seven series at 1-1. Portland talisman Damian Lillard had a relatively quiet night, restricted to just 14 points after shooting five-of-17 from the field. However, double-digit contributions Enes Kanter, Zach Collins, Rodney Hood and Al-Farouq Aminu helped Portland get over the line.
The Blazers looked to be cruising towards a comfortable victory after a dominant first half, surging into a 50-35 lead at the break.
They opened up a 17-point lead early in the third quarter, and led by 14 heading into the final period.
That, however, was the cue for a sustained Denver assault, with the Nuggets slowly chipping away at the Portland lead.
A driving layup from Nikola Jokic put Denver within five points at 95-90 with 34 seconds left on the clock.
But a foul by Mason Plumlee gifted two free throws to Hood, who coolly drained both attempts to take the Blazers 97-90 clear with 17 seconds remaining.
