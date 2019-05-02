NA body meeting postponed

ISLAMABAD: The important National Assembly Standing Committee on Sports meeting on May 6 has been put off with chairman Agha Hassan Baloch promising to convene it at the earliest to look into hockey and cricket affairs.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday, Agha Hassan said that pressing commitments of all National Assembly members resulted in the postponement.

“As you know the NA session is on and under such circumstances, it would be difficult to discuss the hockey and cricket issues. I know that the meeting is very important and that is why I have decided to postpone it for next available time. What I want is maximum participation of committee members in the meeting.”

He however confirmed that the meeting would be held somewhere on May 16 or 17. “Besides cricket, the downfall in hockey will be our main focus. We want to go into detail as to what has happened in the game. We have to look into all the relevant matters. The meeting is now expected to be held on May 16 or 17. The official notification would be issued once we finalise the date.”

He said before the meeting he would not meet any of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official who had been running the show for the last three to four years. “I want to discuss all hockey issues on merit and no favours would be extended to anyone. There is a dire need to stem the rot. Why our hockey standard has gone so low. There is need to go into details,” he said.

Besides hockey, the suspended PCB Governing Board members have also recently approached the NA committee against the board decision.

Meanwhile, ‘The News’ has also learnt that in a letter addressed to the NA committee chairman, the PCB has requested for the postponement enabling board top officials to attend the meeting.