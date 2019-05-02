Finch believes Warner will shine in World Cup

SYDNEY: Australia captain Aaron Finch believes David Warner will enter this year’s World Cup desperate to prove himself as the disgraced batsman prepares to rejoin his teammates after a ball-tampering ban.

Warner has been in red-hot form in the India Premier League after completing a 12-month suspension for cheating, averaging 69.20 in 12 innings, including a century and eight fifties.

Finch expected the fiery batsman to also dominate on the international stage, providing a massive boost for Australia as the reigning champions chase a sixth World Cup trophy.

“He’s coming back with a huge hunger, not just to perform well for his franchise, but to dominate international cricket again,” Finch told Melbourne commercial radio Wednesday.

“When you have your dream taken away from you for 12 months, I can imagine there’s something inside you that burns really strongly.”

Finch said the ban, imposed after Warner masterminded the “Sandpaper-gate” scandal in Cape Town last year, had given the 32-year-old a chance to refresh his game.

“He’s a super player, we know how destructive he can be,” he said.

“I think having time off to spend with his family and get away from the game (was important).”

Warner and former Australian captain Steve Smith, who was also banned over the cheating scandal, will officially rejoin the Australian squad for the first time at a training camp in Brisbane on Friday.

Finch did not expect any problems re-integrating them into the team, even though the former captain and deputy will have to defer to a new leadership team.

He said he would consult the pair about on-field tactics. “I’ll be using them as much as I can tactically because they’ve both captained a lot of cricket,” he said.