PATRON’S TROPHY FINAL

Naved, Saad tons put SBP in driving seat

By Our correspondent

RAWALPINDI: Naved Yasin (118 not out) and Saad Ali (105) hammered centuries to see State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raising a competitive first innings total against Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the Patron’s Trophy Grade II Cricket final here at Pindi Stadium on the opening day Thursday.

SBP reached 392-6 in the allotted 83 overs with HEC reaching 26 for no loss when stumps were drawn for the opening day.

Put into bat first, SBP were given a good start by Sahibzada Farhan (90) up front. At his exit, Saad Ali gave strength to middle-order with Naved putting icing on the cake to raise a decent total for the bankers. Sahibzada smashed eight fours and one six during his 96-ball stay at the wicket.

Saad, who has been consistent throughout the Trophy, then started leading from the front with his stylish century that came off 146 deliveries. He smashed 10 fours and one six during his stay at the wicket.

Experienced Naved was aggressive hammering six hits over the rope and 11 boundaries during his 96-ball unbeaten knock. HEC bowlers were unimpressive with pacer Mamoon Riaz 2-86 being the notable wicket-taker.

HEC opening batsmen Hammad Butt (14 not out) was seen playing well.

Scores in brief: State Bank 386-6 in 83 overs (Naved Yasin 118 not out, Saad Ali 105, Sahibzada Farhan 90; Mamoon Riaz 2-86, Sajid Khan 1-52). HEC 26 got no loss in 5 overs.