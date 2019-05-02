France, Italy mark 500th anniversary of Leonardo’s death

AMBOISE, France: The Loire Valley town of Amboise will kick off festivities marking the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci´s death in style on Thursday, with the French and Italian presidents topping the bill.

The Florentine master who personified the Italian Renaissance was the guest of France´s King Francis I for the final three years of his life before his death in Amboise in 1519. France´s Emmanuel Macron and Italian President Sergio Mattarella will mark the anniversary with visits to his grave at the royal chateau and the Clos Luce, the sumptuous manor house nearby where Leonardo lived and died. Among glitterati attending the events will be Italian star architect Renzo Piano and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet. The joint celebrations come after months of mounting diplomatic tensions between Paris and Rome over the hardline policies of Italy´s populist government and its support for France´s anti-government "yellow vest" protesters. In the worst diplomatic crisis between the two countries since World War II, Paris briefly recalled its ambassador from Rome.

Mattarella, staunchly pro-EU like Macron, played an "essential role" in lowering tensions, Macron´s office said. After some 200 "yellow vests" staged protests in Amboise on Saturday, the town of some 13,000 people was already in virtual lockdown early Wednesday ahead of the presidential visit. Parking was banned along the riverside motorcade route, with anyone flouting the ban having their vehicle towed away. Shops, bars and restaurants below the chateau will be shuttered on Thursday. Emmanuel Honnet, who runs the Cafe des Arts snack bar by the chateau, said the precautions were "understandable... given the terrible social climate and the real terrorist risk".