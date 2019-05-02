Cuban envoy urges EU action on US lawsuit threat

BRUSSELS: Cuba´s ambassador to the EU Thursday urged the bloc to take "all measures" to protect its investors on the island, after Washington lifted a bar on lawsuits in US courts over property confiscated by the communist state.

Brussels has reacted angrily to the decision by President Donald Trump´s administration to allow US citizens to sue over property seized during or since Cuba´s 1959 revolution, vowing to respond, including with action at the World Trade Organization.

Europe, along with Canada, fears the US move could ensnare European citizens doing business on the island in complex and expensive property disputes and Norma Goicochea, Cuba´s envoy to the EU, called on the bloc to stand firm.

"We don´t fear an exodus of investors. We are confident that the EU will take all measures to protect its investors (...) and that the decision to continue business with Cuba will prevail," Goicochea told AFP.