Paris protesters accused of storming famed hospital

PARIS: The French government on Thursday accused radicals of storming a famed Paris hospital during a fiery May Day, in an incident that risks further raising tensions between authorities and a nationwide protest movement.

Doctors at the Pitie-Salpetriere hospital, where Diana, Princess of Wales died in 1997 after a car crash in Paris, also said protesters had forced their way into the hospital, caused damage and even tried to enter an intensive care unit.

But supporters of the "yellow vest" movement, whose protests have shaken the government of President Emmanuel Macron over the past half year, insisted the demonstrators were merely seeking refuge from tear gas fired by police.

The incident came during a hugely tense May Day which saw Paris police clash with hardline protesters. More than 30 people were arrested for entering the hospital, Paris prosecutors said. The hospital´s director, Marie-Anne Ruder, accused protesters, some of whom were masked, of forcibly entering the establishment and displaying "violent and threatening behaviour". "I think all French people, like me, are extremely shocked. It´s unspeakable," French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told Europe 1 Radio. Buzyn, who will visit the hospital later on Thursday to thank staff for their conduct, said the incident "should make us think of the level of violence and contemptible behaviour that we are seeing in the streets of our cities".