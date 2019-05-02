Senate body for action against interior secretary over his absence

ISLAMABAD: The Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday expressed its strong annoyance over the absence of the Ministry of interior secretary and directed the PAC Secretariat to take an action against him as per rule.

The PAC Subcommittee was scheduled to examine the audit paras relating to the Interior Ministry for the fiscal year 2010-11, but due to absence of the Interior secretary these were not taken up. The Ministry of Interior officials told the Subcommittee that the Interior secretary did not come as he had to attend the meeting with regard to budget demand.

The PAC member, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, remarked that the call up letter for the meeting of the PAC Subcommittee was sent on April 23 and there were eight days with the Interior Ministry to tell the PAC Secretariat but why they had not responded.

The PAC Subcommittee Chairman Senator Shibli Faraz said that the Interior Ministry should have to tell the PAC Secretariat in these eight days about their unavailability for the meeting and now we are watching the empty chair here that showing the irresponsible attitude of the Interior Ministry. “We are waiting for the Interior secretary for the last 20 minutes, but he did not turn up and whether I assume it revolt or anything else,” he said.

Sheikh Rohail Asghar promptly replies that assume it as a ‘Change’. “We have to examine the audit report and it could not be done without Secretary Interior Ministry,” he remarked. PAC Member Manaza Hassan remarked that the session of the National Assembly was going on, and her bills were to be taken up there, but she came to attend the meeting of the committee. “The date of the meeting which was fixed 8-days earlier, but the secretary did not come and this kind of attitude is not tolerable,” she said.

PAC Member Sardar Nasarullah Dereshak remarked that the sentiments of the members of the Subcommittee to be communicated to the Interior Ministry secretary that this kind of attitude is not acceptable.

The PAC Secretariat officials told the PAC Subcommittee that there were clear directives of the prime minister that PAC is the biggest forum.

PAC Subcommittee Chairman Shibli Faraz directed that PAC to take action on it against the attitude of the Interior Ministry secretary as per rules and regulations. “The PAC Secretariat is not in Waziristan where it be a difficult to reach,” he observed.