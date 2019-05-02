close
Fri May 03, 2019
May 3, 2019

Fake accounts scam

May 3, 2019

Zardari, Faryal, Murad submit reply on NAB questionnaires

By Asim Yasin

ISLAMABAD: Former president and the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has submitted his reply of the questionnaires to the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a fake bank accounts scam.

Besides Zardari, Faryal Talpur and ex-chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah also submitted the replies to a questionnaire of the CIT of the NAB.

When contacted, Senator Farooq H Naek, legal adviser of Zardari, confirmed that the replies of Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Qaim Ali Shah have been submitted to the NAB.

According to sources, so far no further call up notice to Zardari has been received from the CIT of the NAB headed by Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi after the submission of the replies.

The NAB has made many arrests in fake bank accounts scam with a particular case in Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd.

