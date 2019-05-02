Young doctors observe strike

FAISALABAD: The young doctors, paramedics and nurses of the Allied Hospital and Civil Hospital, Faisalabad, observed complete strike on Thursday to press the authorities for acceptance of their demands.

After closing the OPDs of the public hospitals, the young doctors assembled in front of main gates of the hospitals and staged a big demonstration there. They demanded the government immediately reverse its decision of privatizing the teaching hospitals and refrain from constituting a five-member board comprising private doctors to run the public sector hospitals. They were of the view that the members of the board of directors would not judiciously exercise the powers with regard to the hire and fire the doctors and other staff. Talking to this correspondent, Dr Irfan Ahmad, secretary general, Pakistan Medical Association, said the strike of the young doctors was being observed on the directive of Young Doctors Association (YDA) President Dr Suleman and General Secretary Dr Abdul Sattar Shakir, and if they made an appeal to PMA, it would not hesitate to fully back their just demands. He apprehended that after privatisation of the hospitals in Punjab, the treatment at the hospitals would become much expensive. The common man would not be able to bear the brunt of high fees, he added.