Ex-judge warmly received

LAHORE: A former judge of the Lahore High Court, Farrukh Irfan Khan, was given a warm welcome on his first visit to the bar since he resigned on April 9 last apparently to avoid his removal in a reference of alleged misconduct by the Supreme Judicial Council. Mr Khan had been named in a 2016 list famously known as “Panama Leaks” disclosing Pakistani citizens having offshore properties. However, in his resignation he questioned the manner in which the council had conducted proceedings against him. Scores of lawyers welcomed Mr Khan on his visit to the Lahore High Court Bar Association. They showered rose petals on him and chanted slogans in his favour. Speaking on the occasion, the former judge said the lawyers knew very well the honest and the dishonest. He said young lawyers were very hardworking but monopoly of few big chambers was a great challenge to them. Khan said he had many opportunities abroad but will stay in the country to serve the community.