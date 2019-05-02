Meesha Shafi serves Rs2b notice on Ali Zafar

LAHORE: Film artiste and singer Meesha Shafi has served Rs 2 billion damages legal notice on artiste and singer Ali Zafar for TV interviews and issuing statements. Meesha has sent the legal notice to Ali Zafar through lawyer Hina Jillani in which she has prayed that Ali Zafar has levelled false and baseless allegations against her in the media including the allegation that Meesha was doing all this to get the Canadian nationality whereas she has already got Canadian nationality in 2016. Hina Jillani added in the notice that Ali Zafar has allegedly stated that Meesha was trying to copy Malala Yousafzai, who is only a national hero, and Ali Zafar's alleged remarks tantamount to the insult of ‘our national hero’. She added that Ali Zafar gave an insulting statement in a Geo News programme, therefore, he should apologies to her client on national TV within 15 days and should pay Rs 2 billion in damages to her client.