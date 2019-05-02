Resurfacing of polio cases in Punjab

Opp protests absence of health minister

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: The opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday protested against the absence of Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashed from the house for explaining the government’s position on the issue of resurfacing of polio cases in the province.

PML-N’s Hina Pervaiz Butt raised the issue on a point of order, drawing the attention of the chair towards the reports of resurfacing of two polio cases in the province during the last month.

She said the reports of refusal by nearly six thousand parents to administer polio drops to their children are alarming, adding that the refusals are increasing in the wake of substandard polio vaccines. She said increasing violence against the polio administering teams is also worrisome.

She demanded that the chair seek an immediate explanation from the health minister about the strategy and response of the department towards this alarming situation. Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Khan Mazari tried to look for Dr Yasmin in the house, but she was absent. He later deferred the health minister’s explanation on the matter for the next sitting.