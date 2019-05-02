close
Fri May 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

Media to be freed from ads’ grip: Buzdar

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, in his message on the press freedom day, said the Punjab government is working for the promotion journalism at regional and national levels and a new example will be set by relieving the media of the advertisements’ grip. He said independent media is the best critic and a reflective of society because the truth is the biggest reality which cannot be concealed. However, the freedom of the press is linked with the societal norm of responsibility. He said journalists digging out truth for public interest are praiseworthy and the present-day freedom of the press is the result of their longstanding struggle.

