Rules are for fools!

ISLAMABAD: Not so inspiring principle of “Rules are for fools”, appears to have charmed someone in the Prime Minister’s Office which has verbally directed the education ministry to appoint a 73-year-old retired Lt general as Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) in violation of the policy recently approved by the cabinet.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, however, when contacted assured The News that no appointment will be made in violation of rules and merit. The minister added that he has not been told to appoint a favourite.

Informed sources said that the secretary education has recently been verbally told by a senior official of the Prime Minister’s Office to appoint the retired Lt General as Executive Director NAVTTC. The retired General, whose name was given to the education ministry, has been a close associate of military dictator General Musharraf. Following his retirement from Army, Musharraf gave the ex-general a lucrative civil service assignment where he served for several years.

The sources said that the PM Office wants from the Ministry of Education to appoint the retired General as ED NAVTTC, which is responsible for vocational education and skill enhancement of millions of unemployed youth in all parts of the country. “Ministry officials find themselves in a difficult situation because rules and law do not allow any retired person to be re-employed beyond 65 years of age,” a source said, adding that following the PM Office’s desire would also mean violation of the appointment process recently approved by Imran Khan cabinet.

Officials in the Ministry of Education are also fearing action by NAB if this appointment is made as the NAB has already taken cognizance of many such re-employments declaring them illegal and corrupt practice.

When approached, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood denied that he has been issued any verbal order for the appointment of the retired general as ED NAVTTC. Explaining that verbal order has no value in government functioning, Shafqat Mehmood assured that no appointment under his domain will be made in violation of prescribed procedure and against the merit.

The minister explained that the post of ED NAVTTC will be filled in through a transparent process of appointment as approved by the federal cabinet.

A few weeks back, the federal cabinet approved a merit based transparent process of appointment for the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in 65 government entities including NAVTTC. The process, also explained by the education minister, include public advertisement for the job, shortlisting of eligible candidates and interview by Section Committee. The Selection Committee will recommend a list of three to five candidates for the appointment of them as CEO by the prime minister.

The Selection Committee will comprise of the education minister, secretary of the division, one to three experts or specialists of the area concerned and non-executive chairman of the board of directors.