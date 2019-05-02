close
Fri May 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

Hamid gets berth in ITF U-14 series

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan’s promising Hamid Israr, after giving matchless performance in the Division-B Circuit, took berth into International Tennis Federation (ITF) Under-14 Development Series to be starts from May 4 at Uzbekistan.

Hamid Israr was the only Pakistani playing in the ITF Under-14 Division-A after giving excellent performance in the Division-B of winning almost all titles of the event played in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Vietnam. Son of international tennis player Israr Gul, Hamid Israr has the honour of winning Junior Davis U-12 in Nepal wherein 64 players from all across Asia took part from 17 countries.

A total of 17 countries were taking part in the tournament and those secure top positions, would be considered for ITF World Tournaments.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports