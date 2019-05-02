Hamid gets berth in ITF U-14 series

LAHORE: Pakistan’s promising Hamid Israr, after giving matchless performance in the Division-B Circuit, took berth into International Tennis Federation (ITF) Under-14 Development Series to be starts from May 4 at Uzbekistan.

Hamid Israr was the only Pakistani playing in the ITF Under-14 Division-A after giving excellent performance in the Division-B of winning almost all titles of the event played in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Vietnam. Son of international tennis player Israr Gul, Hamid Israr has the honour of winning Junior Davis U-12 in Nepal wherein 64 players from all across Asia took part from 17 countries.

A total of 17 countries were taking part in the tournament and those secure top positions, would be considered for ITF World Tournaments.