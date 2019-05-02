close
Fri May 03, 2019
AFP
May 3, 2019

Effenberg urges Rodriguez to leave Bayern

Sports

AFP
May 3, 2019

BERLIN: Former Bayern Munich captain Stefan Effenberg has said that Colombian star James Rodriguez should leave the club in order to pick up more game time.

“James should recognise that the right path for him is to leave Bayern,” wrote Effenberg in his column for the German news website T-online on Thursday. The 27-year-old Colombian joined Bayern from Real Madrid in 2017, on a two-year loan deal which expires at the end of this season. Bayern have the option to buy Rodriguez permanently for 42 million euros ($47.1m), but the midfielder has not been a first-team regular under Niko Kovac this season. Rodriguez has started on the bench in 11 of his 24 league appearances this season, and has only played the full 90 minutes on three occasions.

