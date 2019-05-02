Abbas claims Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf

LAHORE: Abbas Chaudry annexed the Royal Palm Monthly Medal Golf Tournament title for the April segment 2019 at the par-72 Royal Palm Golf Course.

Out of the 62 ardent and avid golfers, the outstanding performer turned out to be Abbas Chaudry. This merited golfer displayed immense accuracy in his hitting and backed it up with some luminous putting that was error free and fetched good scores on each of the 18 holes.

Steady play helped him to outshine his rivals in the race for honors and he ended the race as the best player. His score of gross 78 enabled him to pick up the winning trophy and thereby be categorized as the April Monthly Medal champion in the handicap category 0-12.

Another one who made his mark in this category was Farid Malik who could not win but had to be content with the runners up trophy. In this handicap category ,the top performer in net section was Abdullah Sahrif and runner up net prize was secured by Waqar Butt.

Other results: Handicap category 13-18: Winner gross Rana Imran Haider; Runner- up gross, S.M. Shakeel; Winner net Khalid Khan; Runner-up net, Zaeem Haider; Seniors: Winner grossIrfan Raja;Winner net Col (r)Jamil Khalid.At the conclusion of the competition for April 2019 ,Imran Mairaj,Vice Captain of the Club, gave away prizes.