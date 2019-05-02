Patron’s Trophy Grade-II

Naved, Saad lift SBP with tons

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Naved Yasin (118 not out) and Saad Ali (105) hammered centuries to see State Bankof Pakistan (SBP) raising competitive first innings total against Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the Patron’s Trophy Grade II Cricket final at the Pindi Stadium on the opening day Thursday.

State Bank reached 392 for 6 in allotted 83 overs with HEC reaching 26 for no loss when stumps were drawn for the opening day.Put into bat first, State Bank were given good start by Sahibzada Farhan (90) up front.

At his exit, Saad Ali gave solidity to middle-order with Naved putting icing on the cake to raise good total for the Bankers. Sahibzada smashed eight fours and one six during his 96-ball stay in the wicket.Saad who has been consistent throughout the Trophy then started leading from the front with his stylish century that came off 146 deliveries. He smashed 10 fours and one six during his stay at the wicket.

Experienced Naved was aggressive hammering six hits over the rope and 11 boundaries during his 96-ball unbeaten knock.HEC bowlers were unimpressive with pacer Mamoon Riaz 2-86 being the notable wicket-taker.HEC opening batsmen Hammad Butt (14*) was seen playing well.Scores: State Bank 386 for 6 in 83 overs (Naved Yasin 118*, Saad Ali 105, Sahibzada Farhan 90,Mamoon Riaz 2-86, Sajid Khan 1-52) HEC 26 got no loss in 5 overs.