Experts comb through DNA from possible Da Vinci hair

VINCI, Italy: A lock of what some historians think is Leonardo da Vinci’s hair went on display Thursday at a museum in his Tuscan birthplace as they seek to prove it contains his DNA 500 years after the genius died.

Presenting what he called a “relic” at the Leonardo library in Vinci devoted to the painter and Renaissance giant, art historian Alessandro Vezzosi told AFP how the whitish-blond hairs emerged from the shadows. “This lock remained secret for a long time before we discovered it three years ago in the United States,” he said. “It will allow us to do DNA research on Leonardo,” Vezzosi added.

“After studying Da Vinci’s genaeology for 40 years, in 2016 we presented 35 living descendants of the master, and a short time later I was contacted by the collector who owns it and who agreed to show it.”

Leonardo da Vinci was born April 15, 1452, in Vinci, northwest of Florence, the illegitimate son of a wealthy landowner and a teenaged peasant. He died May 2, 1519, in Amboise, central France, where he had lived as the guest of King Francis I.

Leonardo had no children but he had a dozen half-siblings on his father’s side and several more on his mother’s side.Less than a decade later, Leonardo’s patron left the Loire Valley for Paris and Fontainebleau. Although the chateau would again become a royal seat, it gradually fell into decline. Vezzosi chose the symbolic 500th anniversary of his death to present the lock of hair as part of the “Leonardo Lives” exhibition curated with Agnese Sabato.The lock is accompanied by a notice reading “The hair of Leonardo da Vinci” in French, along with a bronze ring that documents describe as having been worn by the Florentine genius.