People love coffee and beer for the buzz, not the taste

WASHINGTON: Fancy yourself a coffee connoisseur with a love for dark roasts? Or maybe hoppy pale ales are more your thing?

The truth may be that our preferences for caffeine or alcoholic beverages — or indeed sugary sodas — derive not so much from the way they taste but how they make us feel, according to a new study by genetic scientists at Northwestern University that was published in Human Molecular Genetics on Thursday. In her latest work,Marilyn Cornelis, who has published previously on the genetics of coffee consumption, set out to determine which taste genes are responsible for what we drink, she told AFP. But to her and the team’s surprise, people’s preferences weren’t based on variations in taste genes but rather the genes that are related to the beverages’ mind-altering effects. “The genetics underlying our preferences are related to the psychoactive components of these drinks,” said Cornelis.“People like the way coffee and alcohol make them feel. That’s why they drink it.” The American Heart Association and National Institutes of Health-funded study collected 24-hour dietary questionnaires from some 336,000 individuals of European ancestry from the UK Biobank. Beverages were divided into a bitter-tasting group and a sweet-tasting group.