Maduro exhorts Venezuela military to fight ‘any coup plotter’

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday called on the armed forces to oppose “any coup plotter” after a failed military uprising by forces supporting opposition leader Juan Guaido.

“Yes, we are in combat, keep morale high in this fight to disarm any traitor, any coup plotter,” Maduro said at a televised event with the military high command in which he appeared surrounded by soldiers.

“No one can be afraid, it is the hour to defend our right to peace,” he said at a ceremony in which, according to the government, 4,500 military personnel were present.Maduro’s call comes after an uprising on Tuesday by a group of military personnel under the leadership of Guaido, recognized by more than 50 countries as Venezuela’s interim president.

The rebel soldiers gathered at a Caracas highway with Guaido, who urged Venezuela’s armed forces to rise against Maduro. That sparked two days of protests against the government in which two people were killed.

Human rights organizations and health services reported 46 people injured in Wednesday’s clashes, including one person with a gunshot wound.Jurubith Rausseo, 27, died at a clinic after being hit by a “bullet in the head during (a) demonstration,” the non-governmental Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict said on Twitter, condemning her “murder.” One person was killed and dozens injured in Tuesday’s clashes, human rights monitors said. The government said more than 150 people were arrested.

Guaido’s push to dislodge Maduro was unsuccessful as the military leadership ratified their support for the government, and 25 rebel soldiers sought asylum at the Brazilian embassy. Opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, who made a dramatic appearance alongside Guaido on Tuesday after he was freed from house arrest, took refuge at the home of the Spanish ambassador.

“We’ve come to ratify our loyalty ... to the supreme commander of the armed forces, who is our only president, President Nicolas Maduro,” said Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino at Thursday morning’s military event.

Tensions in Venezuela have soared since Guaido, who heads the national legislature, invoked the constitution to declare himself acting president on January 23, claiming Maduro’s re-election last year was illegitimate.