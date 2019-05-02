Israel hits Hamas compound

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israel said Thursday its aircraft struck a Hamas military compound in the Gaza Strip overnight after balloons carrying firebombs and explosives were launched from the Palestinian enclave.

Following the air strike, the Israeli military said two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, setting off sirens in parts of the south.It was not clear where the rockets landed or if there was damage. The air strike hit targets within a compound for Hamas’s armed wing in the northern Gaza Strip, the army and a Gaza security source said. The security source said there was damage but no indication of casualties.