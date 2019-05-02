Senior minister says govt willing to talk out issues with protesting doctors

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Mohammad Atif Khan said Thursday the provincial government was willing to talk to the protesting doctors and their genuine demands would be met.

In response to a point of order raised by opposition parties about the protest of the doctor community in front of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the senior minister informed the House that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had introduced some changes in the Health Department to facilitate the poor patients in the government-run hospitals.

Dozens of doctors under the banner of Young Doctors Association staged sit-in in front of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, blocking the main road for hours. The class-4 employees of different government departments staged a protest at the same time and place, demanding raise in salaries and other facilities.

On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker, Atif Khan, Pakistan People’s Party woman MPA Nighat Yasmin Orakzai and Awami National Party MPA Khushdil Khan visited the protesting doctors. They asked the doctors to call off the strike. “I will arrange a meeting of doctors and health minister and officials of the Health Department so that they could communicate and convey their grievances,” he said and assured them that all their genuine demands would be accepted. Earlier, opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani, while speaking on a point of order, said patients were the ultimate sufferers due to the doctors strike in the government hospitals.

“Senior and experienced doctors are resigning from the government hospitals due to the unrealistic policy in the Health Department,” he said and added a relative of Prime Minister Imran Khan was administering a major hospital in Peshawar from abroad.

PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai said the PTI government was making new experiences at all the departments, including Health Department.

She said the doctors had opposed the new policy and had been observing token strikes for the last month but the doctors took to the streets due to the stubborn attitude of the health minister. Awami National Party Khushdil Khan Advocate said that the provincial government should resolve the demands of the doctor community through talks as patients were suffering due to their strikes at the government hospitals.