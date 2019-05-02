Relief package for GB people

Islamabad : International Islamic Relief Organisation (IIRO) has sent relief package to the poor and deserving families of Gilgit/ Baltistan and also Balochistan. In this context a special ceremony was arrange on this occasion, says a press release.

Participants of the Ceremony DG IIRO Saad Masood Al-Harsi, Dr. Jamal Nasir President Pakistan Green Task Force (PGTF) and Chairman Qamar Jahan Foundation, Javed Butt, Qari Yousaf, under their supervision relief goods for the 5000 deserving families was arranged and sent to them.

Addressing on that occasion Dr. Jamal Nasir Chairman Qamar Jahan Foundation Said that Friendship between Pakistan and KSA is an exemplary one.

KSA also stood always side by side when Pakistani nation faced any difficult moments and provided all possible support to Pakistani Poor and affected families. It is a note able proof for this friendship between two brotherly Countries and it will remain continue forever. DG IIRO Said that every Citizen of Pakistan and KSA are bounded in a strong relationship of Brotherhood.

Every Saudi considers Pakistan as his second home and this relief Package is an open proof of our friendship and brotherhood.

Dr. Jamal Nasir Addressing to this occasion appreciated service to humanity especially depressed families deserve a strong support which we are providing to the needy families. It is such type of good deed which has no alternative service.

Relief package for the poor families of Gilgit/Baltistan and Balochistan is a very prominent step and worth praising step. Support of IIRO and Pakistan Rabta Alam Islami is a good example to follow. He also said that service to humanity by King Suleman is worth praising. Relation between Pakistan and kingdom of Saudi Arabia is developing day by day and becoming more strong and strong day by day. We shall continue our support for the Pakistani peoples. In this ceremony participation of all walks of life including media, social society, and business community participated in a large number and appreciated the services of IIRO.