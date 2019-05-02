TMUC holds graduation ceremony of University Hertfordshire & Pearson UK students

Islamabad: The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) H-11/4, organised the Graduation Ceremony of University of Hertfordshire (UH), and BTEC Pearson (UK) students to honor the hard work of the graduates, faculty and staff last day, says a press release.

The ceremony held in the TMUC Islamabad Auditorium, was an effort to celebrate and acknowledge the hard work of graduating Business, Fashion, Computing, Hospitality and Media students.

Kashmala Tariq, federal ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women graced the occasion as the chief guest. Also attending the ceremony as guests of honor were Head of Academics Pearson Faisal Mehmood and marketing manager University of Hertfordshire Akif Khan. Parents of the graduating students, eminent figures from media, academia and industry were also amongst the distinguished guests at the ceremony.

Founder & Chief Executive TMUC Pakistan, Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, in his opening speech, congratulated the proud parents of the graduating batch while applauding the efforts of the TMUC staff and faculty.

Sharing her thoughts at the occasion chief guest Kashmala Tariq congratulated CEO Faisal Mushtaq on offering quality international education to the youth in Pakistan while advising the students to believe in the choices they make for their future.

Four of the outstanding graduates, Tayyaba Aslam, Fatima Azam Khan, Jehanzeb Ahmed and Osama Qamar also spoke at the occasion, sharing their extraordinary experience in pursuing an international qualification in Pakistan commending the rich academic and extracurricular opportunities they were provided at TMUC.

Sharing his views on the occasion TMUC CEO Faisal Mushtaq stressed on the need for graduates to form the academia-industry linkages to find a foothold in the global arena. While Akif Khan stressed on the need for students to gain practical skills in order to excel in their professional pursuits.

At the end of the ceremony the TMUC Dean of Academics Safia Farooqi along with the chief guest and Faisal Mushtaq distributed awards to the graduates and high achievers in academics and extracurricular activities.