Early funds promised for cochlear implants

Islamabad: Here comes good news for around 400 poor minor children highly vulnerable to lifelong hearing loss, who have long been protesting the suspension of government funding to the country’s only public sector cochlear implant centre functioning in the federal capital.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan insists that the federal cabinet will soon approve a summary for the provision of Rs 500 million funds to the CDA Hospital for giving away hearing aids to those children.

The minister told the National Assembly on Thursday that more funds would be allocated for the purpose in the next budget.

He, however, said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted the Pakistan Baitul Mal to be used for the care of those children.

The minister said he would take up the issue in the cabinet for early approval of Rs500 million summary in view of the sensitivity of the issue.

Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser said he would chair a meeting of the relevant officials in his chamber to address the issue on an urgent basis.

The last grant for cochlear implant cases was released by June 30, 2018. The centre got no funds thereafter despite repeated requests by parents of the children and medical board to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The centre put up at the ENT Department of the Capital Hospital in G-6/2 in March 2016 with the collaboration of the National Special Education Centre for Hearing Impaired Children has so far performed 150 surgeries to implant hearing devices in minor children whom conventional deaf-aids didn’t benefit.