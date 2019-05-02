Documentary contest held on thalassaemia awareness

Islamabad: A documentary competition on thalassaemia awareness was held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday.

The event was organized by Marketinoo International in collaboration with Jamila Sultana Foundation and Health Ministry to mark the International Thalassaemia Day. Jamila Sultana Foundation is an NPO affiliated with the Thalassaemia International Federation and Punjab Blood Bank Association.

The competition was aim to create awareness of thalassaemia and its precaution test before marriage to prevent the disease in new-borns. Cash prizes were also distributed among the winners of the competition. The best documentary will be played in universities on thalassaemia awareness.