All ICT schools to be made model

Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said all public sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory would be made model schools in line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a school-based eye health screening here in partnership with NGO SightSavers at Islamabad Model Schools for Girls, G/6-1, the minister said the government would introduce a mega programme regarding the health of the children living in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

He said there was a need for preparing a comprehensive strategy jointly formulated by the education and health ministries to ensure the good health of schoolchildren.

The minister said such an educational system should be introduced in the country that made the children prefer to take admission in the public sector schools.

He lauded the Sightsaver for introducing a good programme of saving the eyesight of the children and teachers.

Shafqat Mahmood said under the programme, an eye test of around two million children would be conducted.

He said the children identified with weak eyesight would be provided glasses. The minister said the eyes of around 10,000 teachers would be tested. He said the programme should not be run as a project and that it should continue.